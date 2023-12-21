Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OMIC)’s stock price has dropped by -11.47 in relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Philip Taylor – IR Drew Spaventa – CEO, Founder & Chairman Dalen Meeter – CFO Conference Call Participants Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Matt Sykes – Goldman Sachs John Sourbeer – UBS Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OMIC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OMIC is also noteworthy at 1.31.

The public float for OMIC is 41.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume of OMIC on December 21, 2023 was 616.59K shares.

OMIC’s Market Performance

The stock of Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) has seen a 2.00% increase in the past week, with a 0.89% rise in the past month, and a 4.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.63% for OMIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for OMIC’s stock, with a -44.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMIC Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMIC rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4056. In addition, Singular Genomics Systems Inc saw -79.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMIC starting from Spaventa Andrew, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Nov 17. After this action, Spaventa Andrew now owns 4,061,206 shares of Singular Genomics Systems Inc, valued at $31,755 using the latest closing price.

Glezer Eli N., the Chief Scientific Officer of Singular Genomics Systems Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Glezer Eli N. is holding 4,570,000 shares at $85,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMIC

Equity return is now at value -38.94, with -29.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.