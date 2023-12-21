Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SIMO stock has gone down by -1.07%, with a monthly gain of 1.88% and a quarterly surge of 15.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for SIMO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIMO is 0.84.

The public float for SIMO is 33.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIMO on December 21, 2023 was 397.88K shares.

SIMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) has increased by 2.39 when compared to last closing price of 58.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that The dedicated business units will enable Silicon Motion (SIMO) to develop the most advanced controller technology and deliver industry-leading solutions to tap new market segments for long-term growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $75 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIMO Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.05. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR saw -8.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.