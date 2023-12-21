Should You Invest in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TARS is at 0.90.

The public float for TARS is 22.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.18% of that float. The average trading volume for TARS on December 21, 2023 was 555.81K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TARS) stock’s latest price update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS)’s stock price has increased by 4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 19.15. However, the company has seen a 7.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that TARS has launched a new drug, Xdemvy, for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, with net product sales of $1.7M in the first five weeks following launch. TARS has readouts from three clinical trials due in the next four months, with one due in Q4’23. TARS completed a follow-on offering in August, raising net proceeds of $99.4M. TARS had $246.9M in cash at the end of Q3’23.

TARS’s Market Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has seen a 7.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.34% gain in the past month and a 18.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for TARS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.78% for TARS’s stock, with a 22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TARS Trading at 24.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 36.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Goldberg Andrew D., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $18.96 back on Dec 15. After this action, Goldberg Andrew D. now owns 3,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $18,960 using the latest closing price.

Wahl Bryan, the General Counsel of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 8,356 shares at $16.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Wahl Bryan is holding 31,966 shares at $136,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Equity return is now at value -51.69, with -42.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.