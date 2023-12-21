Should You Invest in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.38.

The public float for TROW is 218.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.28% of that float. The average trading volume for TROW on December 21, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 108.22. However, the company has seen a 2.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that From a technical perspective, T. Rowe Price (TROW) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has risen by 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.23% and a quarterly drop of -0.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for TROW stock, with a simple moving average of -1.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.51. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, who sale 11,969 shares at the price of $105.91 back on Dec 18. After this action, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi now owns 123,624 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $1,267,618 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 5,977 shares at $99.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 32,185 shares at $594,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.