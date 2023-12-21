Should You Invest in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 1.53.

The public float for RWT is 117.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.43% of that float. The average trading volume for RWT on December 21, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) has decreased by -1.74 when compared to last closing price of 7.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Redwood Trust has an attractive 8.8% dividend yield. Mortgage REITs like Redwood Trust are very different from property-owning REITs.

RWT’s Market Performance

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has seen a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.62% gain in the past month and a 3.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for RWT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for RWT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWT Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Equity return is now at value -6.31, with -0.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.