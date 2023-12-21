Should You Invest in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NKTR is at 0.86.

The public float for NKTR is 188.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume for NKTR on December 21, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

The stock price of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) has plunged by -2.06 when compared to previous closing price of 0.48, but the company has seen a -4.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Nektar (NKTR) misses third-quarter estimates for the bottom line but beats the same for the top line.

NKTR’s Market Performance

NKTR’s stock has fallen by -4.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.75% and a quarterly drop of -28.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.01% for Nektar Therapeutics The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.09% for NKTR’s stock, with a -27.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKTR Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTR fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4897. In addition, Nektar Therapeutics saw -79.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTR starting from ROBIN HOWARD W, who sale 19,877 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Nov 17. After this action, ROBIN HOWARD W now owns 899,922 shares of Nektar Therapeutics, valued at $9,740 using the latest closing price.

Zalevsky Jonathan, the Chief R&D Officer of Nektar Therapeutics, sale 9,646 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Zalevsky Jonathan is holding 274,039 shares at $4,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTR

Equity return is now at value -102.75, with -48.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.