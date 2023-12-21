Should You Invest in Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDLX is at 1.55.

The public float for CDLX is 36.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.51% of that float. The average trading volume for CDLX on December 21, 2023 was 776.35K shares.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX)’s stock price has plunge by -6.37relation to previous closing price of 9.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CDLX’s Market Performance

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) has seen a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.11% gain in the past month and a -42.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for CDLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for CDLX’s stock, with a -7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $13 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDLX Trading at -14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, Cardlytics Inc saw 47.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Temsamani Karim Saad, who sale 40,413 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Dec 05. After this action, Temsamani Karim Saad now owns 258,858 shares of Cardlytics Inc, valued at $331,791 using the latest closing price.

Temsamani Karim Saad, the Chief Executive Officer of Cardlytics Inc, sale 28,576 shares at $14.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Temsamani Karim Saad is holding 215,192 shares at $408,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Equity return is now at value -102.29, with -48.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.