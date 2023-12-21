Should You Invest in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.47.

The public float for EGHT is 116.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.83% of that float. The average trading volume for EGHT on December 21, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has plunge by -4.17relation to previous closing price of 3.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that 8×8 (EGHT) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

EGHT’s Market Performance

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has experienced a -8.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.83% rise in the past month, and a 38.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at 17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, 8X8 Inc. saw -20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 46,840 shares at the price of $3.53 back on Dec 18. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 1,038,856 shares of 8X8 Inc., valued at $165,528 using the latest closing price.

Middleton Hunter, the Chief Product Officer of 8X8 Inc., sale 8,464 shares at $3.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Middleton Hunter is holding 438,887 shares at $29,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Equity return is now at value -59.67, with -6.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.