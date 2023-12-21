ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.19 in comparison to its previous close of 187.98, however, the company has experienced a -1.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Shockwave Medical is a med-tech company that utilizes Intravascular Lithotripsy technology to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company has a significant market presence and stands to capture a significant share of the expanding global cardiovascular intervention market. Shockwave has impressive financial metrics, positioning it as a standout choice for investors seeking profitability and exponential growth.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) Right Now?

ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for SWAV is 36.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWAV on December 21, 2023 was 616.33K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

The stock of ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) has seen a -1.74% decrease in the past week, with a 10.13% rise in the past month, and a -2.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for SWAV’s stock, with a -18.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $218 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWAV Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.48. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc saw -7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Godshall Douglas Evan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $187.80 back on Dec 15. After this action, Godshall Douglas Evan now owns 141,057 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc, valued at $938,975 using the latest closing price.

PUCKETT DAN, the Chief Financial Officer of ShockWave Medical Inc, sale 200 shares at $173.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that PUCKETT DAN is holding 28,784 shares at $34,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Equity return is now at value 50.96, with 25.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.