Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOUR is 1.58.

The public float for FOUR is 55.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOUR on December 21, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

The stock of Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 73.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Only a few cloud stocks are expected to see revenue growth rates accelerate in 2024. We detail for you the four stocks set to accelerate below.

FOUR’s Market Performance

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has experienced a 9.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.57% rise in the past month, and a 34.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for FOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.98% for FOUR’s stock, with a 18.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $85 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FOUR Trading at 26.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR rose by +9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.80. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc saw 32.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Nov 28. After this action, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah now owns 7,717 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc, valued at $65,040 using the latest closing price.

Disman Nancy, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $65.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Disman Nancy is holding 273,170 shares at $650,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Equity return is now at value 28.95, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.