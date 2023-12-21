SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.04.

The public float for SHFS is 16.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHFS on December 21, 2023 was 131.44K shares.

SHFS) stock's latest price update

SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS)’s stock price has plunge by 21.10relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that SHF Holdings is the only nationwide fintech company serving the cannabis industry. The cannabis industry is growing rapidly, with more states legalizing cannabis and public support for federal legalization increasing. Traditional banks are hesitant to work with the cannabis industry, giving SHF a unique market opportunity.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has experienced a 16.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 67.65% rise in the past month, and a 55.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.04% for SHFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.53% for SHFS stock, with a simple moving average of 92.81% for the last 200 days.

SHFS Trading at 51.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares surge +58.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8814. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc saw -35.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHFS starting from Seefried Sundie, who purchase 24,700 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, Seefried Sundie now owns 1,248,172 shares of SHF Holdings Inc, valued at $23,737 using the latest closing price.

Fagan Doug, the Director of SHF Holdings Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fagan Doug is holding 48,000 shares at $14,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Equity return is now at value -196.77, with -66.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.