Sharecare Inc (SHCR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.32.

The public float for SHCR is 280.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SHCR was 1.01M shares.

SHCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR) has jumped by 6.37 compared to previous close of 1.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — October 12, 2023 – Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. EST on the same day.

SHCR’s Market Performance

SHCR’s stock has risen by 6.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.85% and a quarterly rise of 14.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.81% for Sharecare Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.14% for SHCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR rose by +6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9518. In addition, Sharecare Inc saw -33.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Equity return is now at value -21.45, with -17.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sharecare Inc (SHCR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.