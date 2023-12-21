Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Senstar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Senstar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Senstar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SNT) is 22.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNT is 0.62.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for SNT is 13.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On December 21, 2023, SNT’s average trading volume was 68.43K shares.

SNT’s Market Performance

SNT stock saw an increase of -0.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.70% and a quarterly increase of 8.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.77% for SNT’s stock, with a -3.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNT Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1629. In addition, Senstar Technologies Ltd saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNT

Equity return is now at value 3.55, with 2.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.