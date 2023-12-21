Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is 1.77.

The public float for SEEL is 7.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEEL on December 21, 2023 was 638.58K shares.

SEEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) has decreased by -8.39 when compared to last closing price of 1.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Stocks are up today as investors react to the latest comments from members of the Federal Reserve. The most important of these comes from Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

SEEL’s Market Performance

SEEL’s stock has fallen by -6.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -60.32% and a quarterly drop of -74.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.73% for Seelos Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.42% for SEEL’s stock, with a -93.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at -62.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares sank -62.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9397. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc saw -92.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEEL starting from Mehra Raj, who purchase 75,757 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mehra Raj now owns 185,142 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $99,999 using the latest closing price.

Golembiewski Michael Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer of Seelos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 83,000 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Golembiewski Michael Joseph is holding 86,450 shares at $100,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

Equity return is now at value -584.20, with -218.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.