Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 62.34. However, the company has seen a 10.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that J Mintzmyer discusses his favorite tanker stocks, Scorpio Tankers and Tsakos Energy Navigation, highlighting their strong balance sheets and potential for growth. He believes that the market is skeptical about the tanker industry’s prospects, leading to undervalued stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is 5.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STNG is 0.22.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for STNG is 47.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On December 21, 2023, STNG’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG’s stock has seen a 10.19% increase for the week, with a 9.45% rise in the past month and a 17.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for Scorpio Tankers Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.40% for STNG’s stock, with a 19.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STNG Trading at 9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.13. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc saw 14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Equity return is now at value 30.24, with 15.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.