Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

The public float for SRRK is 55.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRRK on December 21, 2023 was 949.46K shares.

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.08 compared to its previous closing price of 18.90. However, the company has seen a -8.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Rushmie Nofsinger – Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Jay Backstrom – Chief Executive Officer Mo Qatanani – Head of Research. Ted Myles – Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Yee – Jefferies Allison Bratzel – Piper Sandler Tessa Romero – JPMorgan Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Etzer Darout – BMO Capital Markets Andres Maldonado – H.C.Wainwright Ernesto Rodriguez-Dumont – Cowen Rushmie Nofsinger Good morning.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK’s stock has fallen by -8.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.06% and a quarterly rise of 181.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for Scholar Rock Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.94% for SRRK stock, with a simple moving average of 107.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at 45.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +49.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corp saw 96.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Qatanani Mo, who sale 24,662 shares at the price of $18.18 back on Dec 14. After this action, Qatanani Mo now owns 80,818 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, valued at $448,444 using the latest closing price.

Myles Edward H, the COO & CFO of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, sale 24,914 shares at $17.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Myles Edward H is holding 168,784 shares at $436,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Equity return is now at value -68.96, with -49.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.