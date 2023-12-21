Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is 1.00.

The public float for SRPT is 88.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRPT on December 21, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

SRPT) stock’s latest price update

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has dropped by -5.50 in relation to previous closing price of 95.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Sarepta has encountered several issues related to its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The small biotech is still generating solid financial results and has an extensive pipeline of programs.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT’s stock has fallen by -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.70% and a quarterly drop of -24.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for SRPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $113 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRPT Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.45. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc saw -30.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Barry Richard, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $78.81 back on Nov 03. After this action, Barry Richard now owns 140,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,940,500 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM DOUGLAS S, the President & CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,225 shares at $79.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that INGRAM DOUGLAS S is holding 390,307 shares at $2,001,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Equity return is now at value -115.61, with -22.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.