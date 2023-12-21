SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.72 in relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-07-06 that Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor has pointed to Europe for its latest electric vehicle factory, potentially marking a return to the continent for former British brand MG SAIC, which owns MG, pointed to strong demand for its electric vehicles in Europe, amid a 40% jump in sales outside of China during the first three months of the year. MGs had been built in Birmingham until 2016, but saw production moved to China by the state-owned company which dubbed the UK as was no longer “required” at the time.

Is It Worth Investing in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAI is 1.75.

The public float for SAI is 5.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On December 21, 2023, SAI’s average trading volume was 26.85K shares.

SAI’s Market Performance

SAI stock saw an increase of 4.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.11% and a quarterly increase of 1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.12% for SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.32% for SAI’s stock, with a -24.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAI Trading at 15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +33.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAI rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0523. In addition, SAI.TECH Global Corporation saw -43.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.