Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 42.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) Right Now?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 88.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.42.

The public float for RYAN is 98.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of RYAN was 700.52K shares.

RYAN’s Market Performance

RYAN’s stock has seen a -7.31% decrease for the week, with a -6.54% drop in the past month and a -14.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.16% for RYAN’s stock, with a -4.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RYAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RYAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $53 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYAN Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.42. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from BOLGER DAVID P, who sale 10,580 shares at the price of $44.58 back on Nov 13. After this action, BOLGER DAVID P now owns 85,204 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, valued at $471,656 using the latest closing price.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, the Director of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, sale 4,283 shares at $44.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC is holding 0 shares at $191,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Equity return is now at value 11.38, with 0.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.