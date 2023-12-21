Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has surged by 1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 98.97, but the company has seen a 2.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-02 that In this article, I will demonstrate how you could build a diversified dividend portfolio that blends dividend income with dividend growth, aiming towards achieving an attractive Total Return. I will use The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio as an example, and will show that it already successfully balances dividend income with dividend growth, striving to maximize investor benefits. I will explain in greater detail how this portfolio reduces risk for investors, thereby enhancing the probability of reaching attractive investment returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) Right Now?

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for RY is 1.40B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RY on December 21, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

RY’s Market Performance

RY’s stock has seen a 2.57% increase for the week, with a 14.50% rise in the past month and a 12.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for Royal Bank Of Canada The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.40% for RY stock, with a simple moving average of 8.65% for the last 200 days.

RY Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.04. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.