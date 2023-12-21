RiskOn International Inc (ROI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI)’s stock price has increased by 40.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a 23.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that RiskOn International (NASDAQ: ROI ) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors in the gaming platform company react to insider buying. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Milton C.

Is It Worth Investing in RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROI is 0.87.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ROI is 2.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROI on December 21, 2023 was 927.11K shares.

ROI’s Market Performance

ROI stock saw a decrease of 23.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -50.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -78.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.14% for RiskOn International Inc (ROI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.40% for ROI stock, with a simple moving average of -86.17% for the last 200 days.

ROI Trading at -54.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.19%, as shares sank -46.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI rose by +23.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2299. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -97.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 103,525 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Dec 11. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 139,000 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $16,088 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 7,000 shares at $158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROI

Equity return is now at value -372.43, with -153.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.