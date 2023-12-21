RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RNG is also noteworthy at 0.97.

The public float for RNG is 81.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume of RNG on December 21, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

RNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) has decreased by -4.38 when compared to last closing price of 34.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-12-11 that CEO Tarek Robbiati resigns from the company and its board, just four months after his appointment to the job.

RNG’s Market Performance

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has experienced a 1.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.74% rise in the past month, and a 16.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for RNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.42% for RNG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.99% for the last 200 days.

RNG Trading at 12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.47. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, who sale 51,962 shares at the price of $29.93 back on Dec 01. After this action, Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth now owns 216,223 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $1,555,413 using the latest closing price.

Shmunis Vladimir, the Executive Chairman of RingCentral Inc., sale 9,502 shares at $29.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Shmunis Vladimir is holding 362,249 shares at $278,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Equity return is now at value -689.33, with -17.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.