Revolution Medicines Inc’s (RVMD) Stock: A 7.31% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 18.22% gain in the past month, and a -15.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for RVMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.31% for RVMD’s stock, with a 0.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The public float for RVMD is 99.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVMD on December 21, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

RVMD) stock’s latest price update

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.35 compared to its previous closing price of 26.58. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that The pharma stock leaders can at times seem overly risk averse with their approach to developing new medicines and cures. With the difficulty of clinical trials and the uncertainty of Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval, many pharma companies prefer to play it safe rather than bet big.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVMD Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +23.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.18. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from GOLDSMITH MARK A, who sale 8,165 shares at the price of $25.90 back on Dec 18. After this action, GOLDSMITH MARK A now owns 376,167 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc, valued at $211,488 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the Chief Operating Officer of Revolution Medicines Inc, sale 2,993 shares at $25.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 101,467 shares at $77,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Equity return is now at value -43.63, with -36.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.