Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.61 in relation to its previous close of 7.66. However, the company has experienced a -3.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Replimune (NASDAQ: REPL ) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company shared a primary analysis of its CERPASS trial. This trial is evaluating RP1 alongside cemiplimab in the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.

The public float for REPL is 43.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REPL on December 21, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

REPL’s Market Performance

REPL’s stock has seen a -3.99% decrease for the week, with a -26.72% drop in the past month and a -55.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.28% for Replimune Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.09% for REPL’s stock, with a -57.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REPL Trading at -35.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -28.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Replimune Group Inc saw -72.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Xynos Konstantinos, who sale 7,313 shares at the price of $10.92 back on Nov 16. After this action, Xynos Konstantinos now owns 112,714 shares of Replimune Group Inc, valued at $79,858 using the latest closing price.

Sarchi Christopher, the Chief Commercial Officer of Replimune Group Inc, sale 5,255 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Sarchi Christopher is holding 72,245 shares at $57,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -46.75, with -39.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.