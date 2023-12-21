RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 38.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Does RELX PLC (RELX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RELX is 0.84.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RELX is 1.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELX on December 21, 2023 was 769.95K shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

RELX stock saw an increase of -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.82% and a quarterly increase of 14.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.77% for RELX Plc ADR (RELX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for RELX’s stock, with a 15.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RELX Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.85. In addition, RELX Plc ADR saw 40.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Equity return is now at value 49.08, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.