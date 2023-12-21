Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) has dropped by -13.44 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Reliance Global (NASDAQ: RELI ) stock is on the move Tuesday after the retail insurance company announced plans for a proposed public share offering. Initially, shares of RELI stock were falling this morning after it announced a proposed public stock offering after markets closed on Monday.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RELI is 0.47.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RELI is 2.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELI on December 21, 2023 was 499.78K shares.

RELI’s Market Performance

The stock of Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has seen a -18.94% decrease in the past week, with a -43.11% drop in the past month, and a -79.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.59% for RELI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.40% for RELI’s stock, with a -82.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RELI Trading at -60.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares sank -39.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI fell by -18.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7860. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc saw -94.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Equity return is now at value -97.17, with -47.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.