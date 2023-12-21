Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Stock Faces 13.72% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has seen a 15.99% increase in the past week, with a -27.12% drop in the past month, and a -31.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.33% for RCAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.13% for RCAT’s stock, with a -32.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.14.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RCAT is 45.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of RCAT was 261.86K shares.

RCAT) stock’s latest price update

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.74 in comparison to its previous close of 0.62, however, the company has experienced a 15.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-12 that Conference Call to be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Conference Call to be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

RCAT Trading at -23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares sank -26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +15.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7342. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc saw -30.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Evans Allan Thomas, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Sep 27. After this action, Evans Allan Thomas now owns 1,443,945 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc, valued at $9,650 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 819,488 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -44.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.