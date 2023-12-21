Real-Time Update: Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has gone up by 7.69% for the week, with a 11.32% rise in the past month and a 9.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.22% for SCCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 22.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for SCCO is 85.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCCO on December 21, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.95 in relation to previous closing price of 84.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Dividend growth stocks can provide reliable cash flows and long-term wealth to income investors. In this monthly publication, we screen dividend stocks based on safety, growth, and consistency, which are important for income investors. The five dividend stocks we are touching on today are Altria, Philip Morris International, Manulife Financial Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and NETSTREIT Corp.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.94. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 37.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Equity return is now at value 37.65, with 16.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.