Real-Time Update: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has seen a 5.09% increase in the past week, with a 21.24% gain in the past month, and a -3.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.15% for CSIQ’s stock, with a -21.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.43.

The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on December 21, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 24.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Renewable energy is the future. Amongst renewable energy, solar is one of the most prominent, recently becoming much more accessible to households and producing energy efficiently and for a low cost.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSIQ Trading at 15.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Equity return is now at value 16.52, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.