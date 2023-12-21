Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.19.

The public float for RGF is 11.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGF on December 21, 2023 was 178.77K shares.

The stock of Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) has increased by 7.95 when compared to last closing price of 1.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that 2023 marked significant ups and downs before kickstarting into a Santa rally that’s continued through today. While many companies adapted to shifting economic winds by tightening their belts and focusing on financials, others weren’t so successful and stand among the worst-performing stocks of 2023.

RGF’s Market Performance

Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has seen a 10.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.30% decline in the past month and a -57.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.89% for RGF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.75% for RGF’s stock, with a -53.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGF Trading at -17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF rose by +10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6905. In addition, Real Good Food Company Inc saw -75.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from Freeman Bryan T., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Nov 28. After this action, Freeman Bryan T. now owns 43,809 shares of Real Good Food Company Inc, valued at $19,100 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the See Explanation of Responses of Real Good Food Company Inc, purchase 110,000 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Kanen David is holding 1,239,020 shares at $258,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Equity return is now at value -46.52, with -11.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.