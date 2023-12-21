Ready Capital Corp (RC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has decreased by -1.65 when compared to last closing price of 10.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Ready Capital and New York Mortgage Trust both reduced their dividends, surprising investors. Fixed-to-floating preferred shares are experiencing large rallies as investors anticipate dividend increases. Treasury yields have fallen, leading to higher values for REITs, other stocks, and just about everything.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RC is 170.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RC on December 21, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC stock saw an increase of -4.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.45% and a quarterly increase of 1.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Ready Capital Corp (RC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for RC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.42% for the last 200 days.

RC Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 0 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $284,866 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchase 3,841 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 60,406 shares at $42,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Equity return is now at value 14.91, with 2.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.