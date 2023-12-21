Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 33.30. However, the company has seen a -0.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Rayonier (RYN) strategically divests Oregon timberland, aligning with its capital plans for enhanced shareholder value and long-term financial resilience.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) Right Now?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RYN is 1.07.

The public float for RYN is 146.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYN on December 21, 2023 was 529.01K shares.

RYN’s Market Performance

RYN’s stock has seen a -0.76% decrease for the week, with a 6.20% rise in the past month and a 12.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for Rayonier Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for RYN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYN stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for RYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYN in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYN Trading at 11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.74. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw -1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from NUNES DAVID L, who sale 16,454 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NUNES DAVID L now owns 74,901 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $608,810 using the latest closing price.

NUNES DAVID L, the Chief Executive Officer of Rayonier Inc., sale 7,178 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that NUNES DAVID L is holding 91,355 shares at $258,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Equity return is now at value 4.39, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.