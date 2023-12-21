Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) is above average at 11.69x. The 36-month beta value for METC is also noteworthy at 1.23.

The public float for METC is 35.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.17% of that float. The average trading volume of METC on December 21, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

METC) stock’s latest price update

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC)’s stock price has plunge by 3.45relation to previous closing price of 16.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Despite the expected drop in U.S. coal production volumes, high-quality coal producers like Arch Resources (ARCH), Warrior Met Coal (HCC) and Ramaco Resources (METC) are likely to remain competitive with improving export volumes.

METC’s Market Performance

METC’s stock has risen by 12.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.78% and a quarterly rise of 87.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Ramaco Resources Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for METC stock, with a simple moving average of 74.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

METC Trading at 15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.51. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc saw 133.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from LAWRENCE BRYAN H, who sale 7,694 shares at the price of $12.34 back on Dec 13. After this action, LAWRENCE BRYAN H now owns 713,193 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc, valued at $94,967 using the latest closing price.

LEIDEL PETER A, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc, sale 7,694 shares at $12.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that LEIDEL PETER A is holding 713,193 shares at $94,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Equity return is now at value 20.47, with 11.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.