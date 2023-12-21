Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT): A Technical Analysis

The public float for RXT is 46.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXT on December 21, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that While the topic of stocks to sell immediately generates controversy, it’s similar to the wacky off-season transactions that occur in baseball. At the end of the day, an organization must make the best decision to ramp up its chances of success.

RXT’s Market Performance

RXT’s stock has fallen by -10.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.56% and a quarterly drop of -22.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.32% for Rackspace Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.64% for RXT’s stock, with a -6.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.40 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXT Trading at 18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5490. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc saw -42.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Koushik Srini, who sale 9,782 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Dec 18. After this action, Koushik Srini now owns 793,367 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc, valued at $17,021 using the latest closing price.

SINHA DHARMENDRA KUMAR, the EVP, President, Public Cloud of Rackspace Technology Inc, sale 91,066 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SINHA DHARMENDRA KUMAR is holding 2,215,737 shares at $116,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Equity return is now at value -341.28, with -21.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.