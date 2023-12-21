Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is 45.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PWR is 1.09.

The public float for PWR is 143.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On December 21, 2023, PWR’s average trading volume was 1.31M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PWR) stock’s latest price update

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.21 in relation to previous closing price of 217.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Five stocks that have recently raised dividends are: BMY, PWR, CARR, AVGO, OC.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR’s stock has risen by 1.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.62% and a quarterly rise of 14.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Quanta Services, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.44% for PWR’s stock, with a 16.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $212 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PWR Trading at 16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.81. In addition, Quanta Services, Inc. saw 49.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from WAYNE DONALD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $210.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, WAYNE DONALD now owns 41,323 shares of Quanta Services, Inc., valued at $1,054,600 using the latest closing price.

Upperman Dorothy, the VP Tax of Quanta Services, Inc., sale 4,074 shares at $183.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Upperman Dorothy is holding 13,078 shares at $749,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Equity return is now at value 12.45, with 4.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.