Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.

The public float for QRVO is 96.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QRVO on December 21, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

QRVO stock's latest price update

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.64 in relation to its previous close of 111.49. However, the company has experienced a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Through selling its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Luxshare, Qorvo (QRVO) is aiming to streamline its supply chain network.

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen a 0.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.10% gain in the past month and a 14.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.37% for QRVO’s stock, with a 11.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $134 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QRVO Trading at 14.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.87. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw 19.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from CREVISTON STEVEN E, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, CREVISTON STEVEN E now owns 80,552 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Gina, the VP and Corporate Controller of Qorvo Inc, sale 365 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Harrison Gina is holding 18,796 shares at $38,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Equity return is now at value -2.47, with -1.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.