Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

The public float for PCOR is 126.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PCOR was 1.43M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has decreased by -1.27 when compared to last closing price of 67.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-11 that Alphabet recently released its new Google Gemini AI model. Procore is introducing a copilot to improve efficiency.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR’s stock has risen by 9.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.19% and a quarterly rise of 5.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Procore Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.24% for PCOR’s stock, with a 7.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCOR Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +20.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.05. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 41.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Fu Howard, who sale 3,465 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Fu Howard now owns 148,047 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $225,225 using the latest closing price.

Singer Benjamin C, the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Singer Benjamin C is holding 131,318 shares at $65,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Equity return is now at value -20.58, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.