Precigen Inc (PGEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PGEN is also noteworthy at 1.71.

The public float for PGEN is 125.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.51% of that float. The average trading volume of PGEN on December 21, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

PGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) has decreased by -5.98 when compared to last closing price of 1.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen, will present a corporate and clinical overview at the 42nd Annual J.P.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN’s stock has fallen by -9.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly drop of -21.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.76% for Precigen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.64% for PGEN’s stock, with a -11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGEN Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1655. In addition, Precigen Inc saw -27.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from MITCHELL DEAN J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Sep 22. After this action, MITCHELL DEAN J now owns 356,836 shares of Precigen Inc, valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

Sabzevari Helen, the President and CEO of Precigen Inc, sale 76,969 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Sabzevari Helen is holding 1,560,004 shares at $117,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Equity return is now at value -58.59, with -37.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Precigen Inc (PGEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.