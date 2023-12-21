Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.74.

The public float for PRAX is 7.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRAX on December 21, 2023 was 50.27K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PRAX) stock’s latest price update

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.41 in comparison to its previous close of 17.00, however, the company has experienced a 7.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside discussion at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on November 28, 2023 at 10:00am. The event will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com.

PRAX’s Market Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) has seen a 7.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.95% decline in the past month and a -19.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.60% for PRAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.03% for PRAX’s stock, with a 6.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PRAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRAX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRAX Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares surge +12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAX rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.16. In addition, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc saw -49.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAX starting from DeSimone Jill, who purchase 14,500 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Oct 05. After this action, DeSimone Jill now owns 14,500 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, valued at $25,375 using the latest closing price.

Souza Marcio, the Chief Executive Officer of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Souza Marcio is holding 45,002 shares at $10,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAX

Equity return is now at value -143.36, with -112.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.