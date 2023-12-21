Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.03 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Prudent investors are now forced to reassess their portfolios and risk profiles. Indeed, for those invested in penny stocks, the promise of substantial returns is great.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PBTS is at 1.44.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for PBTS is 4.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for PBTS on December 21, 2023 was 229.44K shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stock saw an increase of 15.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 120.28% and a quarterly increase of -6.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.99% for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.81% for PBTS’s stock, with a -83.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at 66.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares surge +119.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9987. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd saw -94.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Equity return is now at value -23.13, with -17.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.