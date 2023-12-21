Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, PLNT stock has gone up by 1.87%, with a monthly gain of 11.96% and a quarterly surge of 56.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Planet Fitness Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.42% for PLNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for PLNT is 84.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLNT on December 21, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.10 in comparison to its previous close of 71.11, however, the company has experienced a 1.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that Santa came early this year for growth stocks. The existing December rally accelerated on news that the Federal Reserve will likely begin cutting rates next year.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLNT Trading at 16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.55. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw -8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from BENSON CRAIG R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $68.15 back on Dec 11. After this action, BENSON CRAIG R now owns 35,000 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $681,464 using the latest closing price.

Rondeau Christopher, the Director of Planet Fitness Inc, sale 1,000,000 shares at $66.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Rondeau Christopher is holding 0 shares at $66,550,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.