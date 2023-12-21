Phreesia Inc (PHR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHR is 0.96.

The public float for PHR is 52.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On December 21, 2023, PHR’s average trading volume was 699.55K shares.

PHR stock's latest price update

The stock price of Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) has dropped by -9.17 compared to previous close of 24.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Balaji Gandhi – Chief Financial Officer Chaim Indig – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Daniels – William Blair Vishal Patel – Piper Sandler Glen Santangelo – Jefferies Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity Daniel Grosslight – Citi Scott Schoenhaus – KeyBanc Ryan MacDonald – Needham & Company Jeff Garro – Stephens Tom Kelliher – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Phreesia Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

PHR’s Market Performance

Phreesia Inc (PHR) has experienced a 3.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.34% rise in the past month, and a 20.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for PHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.95% for PHR’s stock, with a -16.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $37 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHR Trading at 32.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +41.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, Phreesia Inc saw -32.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Gunzburg Janet, who sale 118 shares at the price of $23.72 back on Dec 19. After this action, Gunzburg Janet now owns 40,579 shares of Phreesia Inc, valued at $2,799 using the latest closing price.

Linetsky David, the SVP, Life Sciences of Phreesia Inc, sale 25 shares at $23.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Linetsky David is holding 7,573 shares at $593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Equity return is now at value -49.32, with -37.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phreesia Inc (PHR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.