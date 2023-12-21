PetVivo Holdings Inc (PETV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PetVivo Holdings Inc (PETV) has seen a 26.44% increase in the past week, with a 68.41% gain in the past month, and a -34.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.18% for PETV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.72% for PETV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PetVivo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PETV is at 2.22.

The public float for PETV is 8.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for PETV on December 21, 2023 was 34.44K shares.

PETV stock's latest price update

PetVivo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETV)’s stock price has soared by 37.80 in relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants John Dolan – Chief Business Development Officer & General Counsel John Lai – Chief Executive Officer & President Bob Folkes – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, everyone, to the PetVivo Holdings, Inc., 2024 Fiscal Year Second Quarter Earnings Report. This is November 14, 2023, and I will now hand over to Mr.

PETV Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%, as shares surge +85.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETV rose by +24.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8582. In addition, PetVivo Holdings Inc saw -42.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETV starting from Martin James Rudolph, who purchase 22,224 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Aug 21. After this action, Martin James Rudolph now owns 146,041 shares of PetVivo Holdings Inc, valued at $51,003 using the latest closing price.

Costantino Robert J, the Director of PetVivo Holdings Inc, purchase 3,350 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Costantino Robert J is holding 9,703 shares at $10,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETV

Equity return is now at value -630.36, with -276.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PetVivo Holdings Inc (PETV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.