Personalis Inc (PSNL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSNL is 1.86.

The public float for PSNL is 39.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On December 21, 2023, PSNL’s average trading volume was 512.87K shares.

PSNL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) has surged by 6.10 when compared to previous closing price of 1.46, but the company has seen a 3.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Corner – IR Chris Hall – CEO and President Aaron Tachibana – CFO and COO Rich Chen – Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Research and Development Conference Call Participants Patrick Donnelly – Citi Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Mark Massaro – VTIG Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Personalis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

PSNL’s Market Performance

Personalis Inc (PSNL) has seen a 3.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.10% gain in the past month and a 24.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.14% for PSNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.06% for PSNL stock, with a simple moving average of -16.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PSNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSNL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $8 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNL Trading at 25.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNL rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4980. In addition, Personalis Inc saw -21.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSNL starting from Tachibana Aaron, who sale 6,747 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Dec 15. After this action, Tachibana Aaron now owns 185,237 shares of Personalis Inc, valued at $9,918 using the latest closing price.

Chen Richard, the Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Personalis Inc, sale 4,708 shares at $1.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Chen Richard is holding 129,396 shares at $6,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNL

Equity return is now at value -57.31, with -41.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Personalis Inc (PSNL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.