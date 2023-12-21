Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Stock Observes -22.61% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has gone up by 4.07% for the week, with a 5.84% rise in the past month and a -15.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.38% for PRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.75% for PRM’s stock, with a -22.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Right Now?

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for PRM is 145.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRM on December 21, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

PRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) has decreased by -6.25 when compared to last closing price of 4.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Small-caps are having a rough year. Just take a look at the Russell 2000 stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.25 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRM Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Perimeter Solutions SA saw -52.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.