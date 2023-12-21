Par Technology Corp. (PAR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAR is 2.00.

The public float for PAR is 27.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAR on December 21, 2023 was 282.18K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PAR) stock’s latest price update

Par Technology Corp. (NYSE: PAR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 42.96, however, the company has experienced a 2.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Industry players like IBM HPE, AGYS and PAR are gaining from the increased demand for integrated solutions and the growing adoption of the multi-cloud model, despite persistent supply chain constraints.

PAR’s Market Performance

Par Technology Corp. (PAR) has seen a 2.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.44% gain in the past month and a 11.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for PAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.29% for PAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PAR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PAR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $43 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAR Trading at 19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAR rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.26. In addition, Par Technology Corp. saw 67.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAR starting from Rauch Douglas Gregory, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $39.89 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rauch Douglas Gregory now owns 20,865 shares of Par Technology Corp., valued at $167,538 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAR

Equity return is now at value -18.05, with -7.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Par Technology Corp. (PAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.