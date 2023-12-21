Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OFIX is 1.05.

The public float for OFIX is 35.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OFIX on December 21, 2023 was 867.01K shares.

OFIX’s Market Performance

Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has seen a 11.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.84% gain in the past month and a 5.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for OFIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.60% for OFIX’s stock, with a -17.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFIX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OFIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OFIX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OFIX Trading at 17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc saw -34.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 86,153 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc, valued at $101,025 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc, sale 3,876 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 142,431 shares at $73,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Equity return is now at value -28.72, with -20.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.