Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is above average at 23.05x. The 36-month beta value for OPCH is also noteworthy at 1.16.

The public float for OPCH is 176.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume of OPCH on December 21, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

OPCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 32.67, but the company has seen a 3.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Analysts are hopeful that holiday shopping news will bode well for the economy after retail sales increased 0.3% in November. This moderate growth for the economy eased economist’s outlooks on a looming recession.

OPCH’s Market Performance

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has seen a 3.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.04% gain in the past month and a -1.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.09% for OPCH’s stock, with a 3.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPCH Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.64. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Bierbower Elizabeth D, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $26.37 back on Oct 30. After this action, Bierbower Elizabeth D now owns 13,515 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $79,110 using the latest closing price.

Pate R Carter, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., purchase 1,465 shares at $34.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Pate R Carter is holding 106,112 shares at $50,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Equity return is now at value 18.54, with 8.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.