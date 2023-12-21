OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) Stock Observes 19.98% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) has seen a 38.09% increase in the past week, with a 40.02% gain in the past month, and a 86.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for OPRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.74% for OPRX’s stock, with a 19.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OPRX is also noteworthy at 0.96.

The public float for OPRX is 16.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. The average trading volume of OPRX on December 21, 2023 was 175.86K shares.

OPRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) has jumped by 10.21 compared to previous close of 12.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPRX Trading at 51.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares surge +44.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX rose by +38.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, OptimizeRx Corp saw -16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Equity return is now at value -11.19, with -10.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.