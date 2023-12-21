Open Lending Corp (LPRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) has increased by 0.75 when compared to last closing price of 8.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Although the revenue and EPS for Open Lending (LPRO) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) Right Now?

Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The public float for LPRO is 97.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPRO on December 21, 2023 was 621.69K shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Open Lending Corp (LPRO) has seen a 14.41% increase in the past week, with a 36.59% rise in the past month, and a 12.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for LPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.30% for LPRO’s stock, with a -0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPRO Trading at 25.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +34.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO rose by +14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Open Lending Corp saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Flynn John Joseph, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Oct 09. After this action, Flynn John Joseph now owns 2,279,666 shares of Open Lending Corp, valued at $352,625 using the latest closing price.

Flynn John Joseph, the Director of Open Lending Corp, sale 50,000 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Flynn John Joseph is holding 2,329,666 shares at $359,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Equity return is now at value 10.14, with 5.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Open Lending Corp (LPRO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.